‘King of assists is back baby’ – Some Arsenal fans react to Mesut Ozil display against West Ham

By
Emre Sarigul
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal beat West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League today at the Emirates Stadium.

Mesut Ozil returned to the Arsenal squad after missing the FA Cup 5th Round clash against Portsmouth mid-week.

The playmaker of Turkish origin ended up providing his second assist of the Premier League campaign setting up Alexander Lacazette with the winning goal.

Ozil now has one goal and three assists in all competitions this season which is not exactly anything to have a song and dance about.

However, what is interesting is that the 31-year-old has a goal and an assist in his last three league games.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is starting to get more out of his star man.

We took a look at how some Arsenal fans reacted to Ozil’s display against West Ham on social media.

There were quite a few fans happy to see Ozil providing assists again.

Here are a few interesting stats to consider.

The victory saw Arsenal move into 10th place just three points off a top-five spot.

The Gunners will take on Manchester City away next on Wednesday in the Premier League.