‘King of assists is back baby’ – Some Arsenal fans react to Mesut Ozil display against West Ham

Arsenal beat West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League today at the Emirates Stadium.

Mesut Ozil returned to the Arsenal squad after missing the FA Cup 5th Round clash against Portsmouth mid-week.

The playmaker of Turkish origin ended up providing his second assist of the Premier League campaign setting up Alexander Lacazette with the winning goal.

Ozil now has one goal and three assists in all competitions this season which is not exactly anything to have a song and dance about.

However, what is interesting is that the 31-year-old has a goal and an assist in his last three league games.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is starting to get more out of his star man.

We took a look at how some Arsenal fans reacted to Ozil’s display against West Ham on social media.

There were quite a few fans happy to see Ozil providing assists again.

Mesut Ozil king of assists is back babyyy 💉💉 — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) March 7, 2020

Tbh,I thought VAR was just going to photoshop Ozil offside😂 — Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamarr___) March 7, 2020

Really delighted for that Ozil assist, man’s been putting so much work and now he has a result with the assist to Lacazette 😁😁

I see More to come #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/EzA5aD8HGd — Oxlade Jr. (@The_Achezy) March 7, 2020

Ceballos really makes you appreciate Ozil’s ability to see and execute a pass without taking 40 touches first. Goddamn man, you and Pépé need to just move it along sometimes — Nate Smith (@nws13) March 7, 2020

Here are a few interesting stats to consider.

Mesut Özil provided his 256th career assist today, of current players only Lionel Messi has more assists (Özil has a higher assist per 90 ratio). pic.twitter.com/Z9CoafAgxu — MÖS (@MesutOzilStats) March 7, 2020

Mesut Özil now has more assists for Arsenal (72) than he had for Real Madrid (71). #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/2pcPhk3R7D — Mesut & Mustafi (@WeAreOzil) March 7, 2020

Mesut Özil vs West Ham United: 89 minutes played

43 passes (88% acc.)

4 duels (2 won)

1 long ball (1 acc.)

1 dribble (1 succ.)

1 time fouled

1 big chance created

1 assist pic.twitter.com/jszQpmu3cO — MÖS (@MesutOzilStats) March 7, 2020

The victory saw Arsenal move into 10th place just three points off a top-five spot.

The Gunners will take on Manchester City away next on Wednesday in the Premier League.