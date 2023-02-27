Leeds interested in £22m rated Inter Milan star, Southampton also in race

Leeds United are interested in Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu according to Fichajes.

Per the source, Inter have set a starting price of €25m [£22m] for the Turkish midfielder amid growing interest in the playmaker.

More information regarding developments in negotiations is expected to be released over upcoming weeks.

The report claims that Southampton are also among a number of English clubs interested in Calhanoglu.

The Turkish international is under contract at Inter until June 2024 but Inter could be prepared to cash in this summer to balance their accounts.

Additionally, they also want to avoid a contract negotiation that could end up seeing one of their star players leave for free.

The 29-year-old has three goals and six assists in 30 appearances in the Serie A and Champions League this term.

The Germany born attacking midfielder has a wealth of experience playing in the Bundesliga and Serie A but has never played in England before.

Inter are currenctly second in the Serie A and would book a place in the Champions League if they finish in the top four.

Calhanoglu was born in Germany but represents Turkey at international level where he is captain and has 74 caps under his belt.