Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers reacts to Caglar Soyuncu red card

Caglar Soyuncu was sent off in against Bournemouth in Leicester’s 4-1 defeat after lashing out at Callum Wilson.

Soyuncu kicked Wilson after an altercation when he went to retrieve the ball following Dominic Solanke’s goal.

The Turkey international was sent off by referee Stuart Attwell and the Foxes went onto concede another two goals in what was one of their worst defeats of the season.

Soyuncu will be suspended for three games as a result of his direct red card.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers revealed that he spoke with Soyuncu and criticized his lack of discipline but accepted that it is just one of those things that ‘happen’.

Rodgers said: “We’re without Caglar which is another blow.

“I’ve spoken with him. It was obviously a lack of discipline we don’t want. I think it was just a reaction but it’s cost us. These things happen.”

Soyuncu also reacted to his sending off issues an apology on social media and accepting that he made a mistake.

The 23-year-old defender posted a lengthy message on his official Twitter page explaining his act of madness and how sorry he feels for letting his teammates down.

The defeat could cost the Foxes heavily if they fail to qualify for the Champions League as a result of losing.

The Foxes are 4th in the Premier League ahead of Manchester United on goal difference.