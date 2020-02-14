Leicester City Ace Caglar Soyuncu Starts 25th Premier League Game – Confirmed Lineups vs Wolves

Leicester City take on Wolves at the Monilleaux stadium in their first Premier League game back following the winter break.

Foxes defender Caglar Soyuncu spent part of his holiday back in Turkey catching up with this adorable dog.

Soyuncu returned back to England this week and will start his 25th Premier League game tonight.

The Turkey international has started every league game except the West Ham clash at the end of December.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a star name in the Leicester team this season after being benched most of the previous campaign under former manager Claude Puel.

Leicester will be without Ryan Bennett, who can’t play against his parent club, but Wes Morgan is ready to return.

The Foxes will be without Wilfred Ndidi is recovering from surgery. Nampalys Mendy is also out for the visitors.

The big news of the week for Wolves was Adama Traoré returning to full match fitness. He starts tonight.

Willy Boly also returns, leaving Ruben Vinagre as the home sides only missing player.

Leicester Confirmed Lineup: https://twitter.com/LCFC/status/1228393470987046912?s=20

Wolves Confirmed Lineup: https://twitter.com/LCFC/status/1228393911934124033?s=20