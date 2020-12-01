Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers gives Caglar Soyuncu injury update

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has given an injury update regarding star defender Caglar Soyuncu.

The Turkey international could return in time for the Europa League Match Day 5 clash against Zorya Luhansk on Thursday.

Soyuncu has been out with an adductor tear since October during the international break.

The Turkey international has missed the last nine games for the Foxes and was not involved in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League this week.

Rodgers said ahead of the trip to Ukraine: “We’re hopeful that Ricardo will play, Wilf will play, and we’re hopeful Cags can play as well, so that will be a huge boost for us, these guys coming back.

“It will really help us. They’re top players.”

The Foxes will seal a top place finish in their Europa League group with a win against Zorya.

The Foxes are first in Group G on 10 points after four games having won three games and drawn one match.

Soyuncu was first-choice center back for Leicester City before his injury.

The Turkey international is expected to regain his place in the team once he returns to full match fitness.

The 24-year-old started all four games in the Premier League before his injury.

Fellow Turkey international Cengiz Under will also be match fit for the Europa League game.