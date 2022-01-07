Leicester City boss gives injury update regarding Caglar Soyuncu

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu will miss the FA Cup clash against Watford on Saturday but could return next week according to head coach Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers revealed that Soyuncu could recover and be match fit in time for the Premier League game against Burnley on 15 January.

“None of the players who were injured or unavailable over the Christmas period are available to face Watford. Caglar Soyuncu could return to face Burnley on 15 January,” Rodgers was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Soyuncu has missed the last two Premier League games due to injury.

The defender picked up an injury during the game against Liverpool at the Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool on 22 December.

The Turkey international missed the 6-3 defeat against Manchester City and the 1-0 win over Liverpool in the games that followed.

Soyuncu would have missed the Norwich game on New Years Day but the match was postponed due to Covid-19.

The 25-year-old defender has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes this season.

Leicester City will face Watford at the King Power Stadium in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Foxes are currently 10th in the Premier League table but have played three games fewer than leaders Manchester City.