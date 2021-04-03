Leicester City boss reveals why Caglar Soyuncu will miss Man City game

Leicester City will be without star player Caglar Soyuncu against Manchester City today in the Premier League.

Soyuncu is not injured, he started all three FIFA World Cup Group G qualifiers for Turkey last week.

Turkey beat the Netherlands and Norway but drew to Latvia.

Soyuncu played the full 90 minutes in all games.

Rodgers was reported as saying on the official Leicester City Twitter account that Soyuncu will miss the match as he was away with Turkey for international games and a number of players from the national team squad had positive covid-19 tests.

“He was away with Turkey and they’ve had a number of positive coronavirus tests, so he’s not available, unfortunately,” he said.

Turkey played two games in Istanbul with a match in Malaga, Spain against Norway in-between.

It is unknown where the players who contracted the virus picked it up but Soyuncu will have to quarantine as he could have been exposed.

The full Leicester City starting lineup is as follows:

Manchester City meanwhile, lineup as follows:

Midfielder of Turkish origin Ilkay Gundogan will not start but has been named on the bench.