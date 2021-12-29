Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu could be out for 3 weeks with injury

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu could be out for three weeks with a hamstring injury according to the Leicester Mercury.

Per the source, Soyuncu faces three weeks on the sidelines after picking up an injury during the game against Liverpool at the Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool last week.

That means Soyuncu could recover in time for the Burnley clash in the league on 15 January or the following week at home against Leicester City.

The Turkey international missed the Premier League games against the Reds at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday as a result.

The Foxes ended up winning the game 1-0.

Soyuncu has missed the last four Premier League games due to injuries and match postponements due to Covid-19.

The 25-year-old defender has one goal in 26 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions this season.

Leicester are currently 9th in the Premier League on 25 points after 18 games and face Norwich City next.