Leicester City plot summer bid for £20m AC Milan ace Hakan Calhanoglu

Leicester City are planning another move for Turkey international Hakan Calhanoglu in the summer.

The Foxes were closely linked with Calhanoglu during the January transfer window but were unable to strike a deal with AC Milan.

According to the Italian outlet Calcio Mercatto, Leicester City have not given up hope of signing the versatile forward and will try again in the summer.

The 26-year-old has little over a year remaining on his contract with the Rossoneri.

Per the source, Leicester will continue to monitor Calhanoglu ‘closely’ for the remainder of the season.

The report goes onto state that the Turkey international may be available for €20 million.

Calhanoglu has registered one assist and five goals in 21 appearances for AC Milan this season.

Leicester City will likely be able to offer Calhanoglu UEFA Champions League football next season following an impressive season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit in third place in the Lei League, two points behind last seasons champions Manchester City.