Leicester City Star Caglar Soyuncu Celebrates Valentine’s Day Clutching Onto A Ball

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City celebrates with teammate Ben Chilwell at full-time following the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu sent a Valentine’s Day message out to his followers today on social media.

Soyuncu wished a happy Valentine’s Day while clutching onto a football and appearing to shout at it.

What did he mean? well your guess is as good as mine and no this is not how the day of love is celebrated in Turkey.

Soyuncu spent a few days in Turkey with the Premier League having it’s inaugural winter break.

The Turkey international defender posed with this adorable dog while away.

The 23-year-old defender has since returned to England and rejoined the Foxes for training.

Leicester will take on Wolves today in the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium.