Leicester City Star Caglar Soyuncu Celebrates Valentine’s Day Clutching Onto A Ball

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu sent a Valentine’s Day message out to his followers today on social media.

Soyuncu wished a happy Valentine’s Day while clutching onto a football and appearing to shout at it.

What did he mean? well your guess is as good as mine and no this is not how the day of love is celebrated in Turkey.

This fan wrote that what Caglar is trying to explain is that a real man’s friend is his football.

kral burada erkek adamın sevgilisi toptur demek istemiş. — socrates (@toutalier) February 14, 2020

Meanwhile, SkipperHendo made it clear what he thinks real love means.

And then there was this.

And this.

Love you Cags 🦊🇹🇷 — Gëörgë 🦊 (FREE AVIS) (@ManiaaSZN) February 14, 2020

Soyuncu spent a few days in Turkey with the Premier League having it’s inaugural winter break.

The Turkey international defender posed with this adorable dog while away.

The 23-year-old defender has since returned to England and rejoined the Foxes for training.

Leicester will take on Wolves today in the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium.