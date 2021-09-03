Leicester City star joins Turkey national squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu has joined the Turkey national team squad ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar on Saturday.

Soyuncu missed the 2-2 draw against Montenegro in Turkey after being blocked by the Premier League to travel for the game.

The Premier League stopped players travelling to red list countries over the international break.

As a result Soyuncu was unable to join the Turkey squad in Istanbul.

Additionally, recent Norwich City signing Ozan Kabak also missed the Montenegro game but has also joined the national team squad in Gibraltar.

Gibraltar is a green list country; the Premier League allows players to travel to green list countries over the break.

Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu also missed the Montenegro game but has now joined the squad.

Turkey take on Gibraltar on Saturday and then the Netherlands on Tuesday 7 September.

The Netherlands are on the amber list so all three Premier League based players would be able to travel with the Turkey squad.

Turkey are currently first in Group G with eight points after four games.