Leicester City star sends message to Ozan Kabak after Liverpool debut

Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak made his debut today against Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium.

The Reds ended up losing the game 3-1 despite taking the lead.

Kabak was involved in a pivotal moment in the game which saw Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker collide with him leading Jamie Vardy to tuck the ball into an empty net.

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu came out in support of Kabak after the game.

Soyuncu and Kabak are teammates for the Turkey national team.

The Foxes center-back shared a photograph alongside Kabak on his official Twitter account after the game calling the Liverpool defender his ‘brother’ with a heart emoji accompanying the message.

The 20-year-old had a decent game until that moment and he was not completely at fault for the Foxes second goal.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp said it was a misunderstanding between Kabak and Alisson.

Klopp said: “The second goal is a misunderstanding which we spoke about before, we said we need to get used to each other.

“We were confident again, Ali was confident, he played a super game and made super saves and that’s all fine.

“But in that moment, maybe because of last week and who knows, he comes out, I didn’t hear him shouting and to be honest I’m not sure he said something or not.

“Ozan doesn’t not know in that moment, he doesn’t know him long enough, is he coming or is he not coming.

“That’s how it leads to the second goal and then that’s it.”