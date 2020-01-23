Leicester City Star Caglar Soyuncu Shares Caption-less Photograph On Instagram Following West Ham Victory

Leicester City beat West Ham 4-1 in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

Caglar Soyuncu started for the Foxes and played the complete 90 minutes.

The Turkey international shared a post-match photograph on his Instagram channel as most footballers these days do but there was one interesting omission.

Soyuncu decided not to write a caption.

Additionally, he did the same on his previous Instagram post as well.

Perhaps he forgot to write a caption, perhaps it has a hidden meaning or perhaps he thought the photograph didn’t need any further explanation.

Soyuncu put on an impressive display against West Ham winning all five aerial duals, making two successful tackles, four interceptions and two clearances.

In total, the 23-year-old defender has scored one goal and provided one assist in 27 appearances for the Foxes this season.

Leicester are currently 3rd in the Premier League just three points behind second-placed Manchester City and eight points ahead of 4th placed Chelsea.