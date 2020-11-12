Leicester City star Cengiz Under involved in injury scare after scoring for Turkey against Croatia

Turkey held Croatia to a 3-3 draw in an international friendly played at the Vodafone Park stadium, Istanbul on Wednesday evening.

Leicester City star Cengiz Under started for the Crescent Stars putting on an impressive display and scoring his sides third goal following a beautiful attacking move which saw Cenk Tosun provide a lovely assist.

Leicester City fans feast your eyes on Cengiz Ünder 🔥🇹🇷💯 pic.twitter.com/IbmsfBAbg2 — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) November 11, 2020

The Foxes will, however, be concerned as Under was substituted off with under 15 minutes to play after a strong challenge from the opposition.

Head coach Senol Gunes has yet to reveal the severity of the injury or whether Under will be available when Turkey face Russia in the UEFA Nations League Group B3 clash on Sunday.

Under only recently broke into the Leicester side after achieving match fitness following an injury.

The 24-year-old provided three assists in his last three games for Leicester, all of which ended in victories.

Leicester City will take on Liverpool next in the Premier League after the international break.

Turkey meanwhile will face Russia on Match Day 4 in the UEFA Nations League hoping to win their first group game.

Turkey 3-3 Croatia

Stadium: Vodafone Park

Referee: Slavko Vincic, Grega Kordez, Andraz Kovacic (Slovenia)

Turkey: Uğurcan Çakır, Nazım Sangare, Ozan Kabak, Mert Çetin (min. 46 Yusuf Yazıcı), Caner Erkin (min. 46 Ömer Bayram), Dorukhan Toköz (min. 54 Merih Demiral), Okay Yokuşlu, Orkun Kökçü (min. 34 Berkay Özcan), Cengiz Ünder (min. 77 Efecan Karaca), Deniz Türüç, Cenk Tosun (min. 63 Enes Ünal)

Croatia: Sluga, Juranovic, Vida (min. 46 Uremovic), Pongracic (min. 61 Caleta-Car), Melnjak, Rog, Badelj (min. 60 Basic), Brekalo (min. 60 Perisic), Pasalic (min. 77 Modric), Orsic, Budimir (min. 66 Colak)

Goals: min. 23 Cenk Tosun (Penalty), min. 40 Deniz Türüç, min. 58 Cengiz Ünder (Turkey), min. 32 Budimir, min. 53 Pasalic, min. 56 Brekalo (Croatia)

Yellow Cards: min. 38 Ozan Kabak (Turkey), min. 86 Perisic (Croatia)