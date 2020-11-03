Leicester City star Cengiz Under provides Jamie Vardy assist for second week running

Cengiz Under came off the bench to provide an assist for the second game running for Leicester City on Monday in their clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Under setup Jamie Vardy with a delightful chip inside the six-yard box on 76 minutes which was quite similar to the assist he pulled off last week in the 1-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

READ: Leicester City winger Cengiz Under provides first assist against Arsenal

The Turkey international also assisted Vardy last week and came off the bench to provide the decisive moment.

Under has yet to start for the Foxes but his impressive substitute appearances may have moved him closer to a starting role.

The 24-year-old joined Leicester from AS Roma over the summer but has yet to really cement himself in the team as he was nursing an injury and has only recently returned to match fitness.

The victory over Leeds moved Leicester City into 2nd place in the Premier League.

The Foxes will take on Braga next in the Europa League Group G hoping to win their third straight game in the competition.

Under is registered to play in the European competition and will be available on Thursday.