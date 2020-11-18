Leicester City star Cengiz Under ruled out of Turkey UEFA Nations League clash against Hungary

Leicester City star Cengiz Under will not feature for Turkey today away to Hungary in the UEFA Nations League Group B3 clash on Wednesday 18 November.

Under has been ruled out of the game due to being suspended.

The 24-year-old is suspended due to reaching his yellow card limit in the 3-2 victory over Russia in the previous game.

Under started for Turkey in their two previous games last week, scoring in the 3-3 draw against Croatia in a friendly and the win over Russia in the Nations League.

Cengiz Ünder puts Turkey ahead with this beautiful strike pic.twitter.com/MIVdTI0Tr6 — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) November 15, 2020

The Foxes winger has eight goals and one assist in 26 international caps for Turkey.

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu has not featured for Turkey over the international break as he has yet to make a full recovery from his injury.

The Turkey international will return to England injury-free having guided his national team to their first win the Nations League.

The Crescent Stars head into the Hungary game in 3rd place but will overtake their opposing side with a win.

Hungary are currently tied with group leaders Russia on 8 points.

Turkey Probable XI: Mert, Kaan, Merih, Ozan Kabak, Caner, Okay, Ozan Tufan, Deniz, Hakan, Kenan, Burak.