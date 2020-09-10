Leicester City star defender named as part of Premier League Team of the Year

Leicester City star defender Caglar Soyuncu made the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) as part of the Premier League Team of the Year after an impressive season.

Soyuncu filled in for Harry Maguire who was sold to Manchester United last summer and ended up cementing his place as a key player in the Foxes side.

Soyuncu made a total of 40 appearances for Leicester City over the 2019-20 campaign scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The 24-year-old defender became the first Turkey international to make the team of the year in the process.

Soyuncu is one of two Turkey international players in the Premier League – Everton striker Cenk Tosun being the other – and among the four players of Turkish origin in the English top flight – Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan being the others.

The powerful defender has another three-years remaining on his contract.

Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne ended up winning the PFA’s Player of the Year award.

Premier League team of the year:

Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson

Manchester City: David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne

Leicester City: Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester), Jamie Vardy (Leicester),

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Burnley: Nick Pope