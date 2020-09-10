Leicester City star defender named as part of Premier League Team of the Year

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Leicester City's Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu arrives at the stadium ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on January 19, 2020. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Leicester City star defender Caglar Soyuncu made the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) as part of the Premier League Team of the Year after an impressive season.

Soyuncu filled in for Harry Maguire who was sold to Manchester United last summer and ended up cementing his place as a key player in the Foxes side.

READ: How To Pronounce Leicester City Signing Caglar Soyuncu – The Toughest Name In The Premier League

Soyuncu made a total of 40 appearances for Leicester City over the 2019-20 campaign scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The 24-year-old defender became the first Turkey international to make the team of the year in the process.

Soyuncu is one of two Turkey international players in the Premier League – Everton striker Cenk Tosun being the other – and among the four players of Turkish origin in the English top flight – Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan being the others.

The powerful defender has another three-years remaining on his contract.

Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne ended up winning the PFA’s Player of the Year award.

Premier League team of the year:

Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson

Manchester City: David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne

Leicester City: Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester), Jamie Vardy (Leicester),

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Burnley: Nick Pope