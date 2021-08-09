Leicester City star ‘King Cags’ named Man of the Match after Community Shield win over Man City

By
Emre Sarigul
-
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Leicester City at Bramall Lane on August 24, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leicester City beat Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley stadium in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Caglar Soyuncu started his first game for the Foxes since returning from Euro 2020 on international duty for Turkey.

Soyuncu put in an impressive performance and was named Man of the Match following the game.

Leicester City shared a tweet on their official Twitter page confirming the award alongside a message which wrote ‘King Cags’.

Soyuncu meanwhile shared a photograph holding the Community Shield sporting his new moustache. It looks like his pony tail has grown quite a bit as well over the summer.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning goal just a minute before the 90th minute from the penalty spot.

The goal gave the Foxes their first piece of silverware this season.

Leicester qualified for the Community Shield after winning the FA Cup. Soyuncu has now won two pieces of silverware with the Foxes.

The Premier League campaign kicks off next week with Leicester facing Wolves in their opener on Saturday 14 August.