Leicester City star laughs at Caglar Soyuncu’s ‘stay at home’ challenge, defender admits he is ‘all alone’

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu recently pulled off the ‘stay at home’ challenge on his official Instagram channel.

The challenge basically involved footballers doing a few kick-ups with toilet roll and nominating other players to do the same.

Ben Chilwell made his views on Soyuncu’s challenge made very clear.

Chilwell laughed at Soyuncu using three laugh emojis and revealed that he would have expected a bit more aggression from the Turkey international.

Soyuncu meanwhile, revealed that he is currently all alone.

Everyone in the UK is in lockdown and have been advised to stay at home and only leave once a day for a daily exercise or unless it is essential.

Soyuncu was unable to return to Turkey to be with his family as flights from UK are currently suspended.

The Premier League is currently suspended due to the coronavirus disruptions.

The league authorities plan to resume action by 30 April.