Leicester City stars lead campaign to fight forest fires in Turkey

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu and winger Cengiz Under are leading a campaign to fight devastating forest fires raging across the Hatay region of Turkey.

Fires began in Belen, Hatay last Friday and spread to other districts, including the port district of Iseknderun and resort town of Arsuz.

More than 400 hectares of forests have been burned down since the fires started in southern Turkey.

Soyuncu and Cengiz have been supporting the hashtag ‘Arm in arm for Hatay’ on their social media accounts along with the 30 sportsmen and women as part of an initiative being led by Sagatise – sports communications, digitals and marketing agency.

Faaliyet gösterdiğimiz tüm alanlara katma değer sağlama misyonuna sahip ajansımız, sporcularımızla birlikte #HatayİçinElEle verdi. 2020 adet fidan bağışlamak için çıktığımız bu yolda çok daha fazla fidan sayısına ulaşarak geleceğimiz için bir adım atıyoruz. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/vgGcLjAZ5B — Sagatise (@sagatise) October 14, 2020

The campaign plans to donate 2020 trees to the affected region in a plan to restore the forests of Hatay.

Soyuncu and Under are both currently on international duty.

Turkey held Germany to a 3-3 draw in an international friendly before drawing 1-1 with Russia in the UEFA Nations League Group B3.

The Crescent-Stars will play their final UEFA Nations League game against Serbia in Istanbul tonight.

Under came on as a second-half substitute against Germany and Russia, putting on an impressive display in both games.

The winger is expected to feature in the clash against Serbia but Soyuncu will not be included in the squad due to injury.