Leicester City vs Arsenal: Confirmed Lineups – Soyuncu starts, Under on the bench

Leicester City take on Arsenal in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu starts in defence for the Foxes.

Soyuncu has started the last four league games for the Foxes since returning to full match fitness after recovering from injury.

The 24-year-old defender played 90 minutes mid-week in the Europa League defeat against Slavia Prague.

Fellow Turkey international Cengiz Under also started that game but has been relegated to the bench against Arsenal.

Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho are among the changes made by Brendan Rodgers following the Europa League exit.

The Foxes have the chance to overtake Manchester United and move into 3rd place with a win – but they will have a game in hand.

Leicester City XI

Subs: Ward, Amartey, Daley-Campbell, Fuchs, Choudhury, Mendy, Tavares, Albrighton, Ünder.

For Arsenal Cedric and Pablo have been brought into the starting lineup.

Former Besiktas loan midfielder Mohamed ElNeny starts alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield.

Pepe and Willian also get the nod while Lacazette captains the side.

Arsenal XI