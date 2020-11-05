Leicester City vs Braga: Cengiz Under to start first game for Foxes in Europa League clash

Cengiz Under will start his first game for Leicester City tonight when the Premier League outfit take on Braga at the King Power Stadium in the Europa League.

Under has been given the nod by head coach Brendan Rodgers after impressive displays in his last two appearances.

The Turkey international has come off the bench to provide an assist in the last two successive Premier League games for the Foxes.

Under provided Jamie Vardy with both assists against Arsenal and Leeds United last week, both games ended in a victory for Leicester.

The 24-year-old winger will not be able to assist Vardy from the get go as the England international has been rested and will be on the bench heading into the clash.

Instead, Iheanacho will start upfront for the home side.

Under joined Leicester from AS Roma over the summer and has had to wait for his first start after recovering from injury and returning to match fitness.

However, he has shown promising signs over recent weeks and will get a chance to prove himself again tonight.

Leicester head into tonight’s game as Group G leaders after winning their first two matches against AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk.