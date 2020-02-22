Leicester City vs Man City Confirmed Lineups – Caglar Soyuncu & Ilkay Gundogan start

Leicester City face Manchester City in the Premier League at the King Power stadium knowing that a win would take them into second place.

Turkey international star defender Caglar Soyuncu starts for Leicester.

Soyuncu has started every game bar one in the Premier League this season.

Soyuncu will start in defence alongside centre-back partners Johnny Evans and Fuchs. Ricardo and Chilwell will start as wing-backs.

The midfield will be comprised of Praet, Tielemans and Maddison with Iheanacho and Vardy in attack.

Midfielder of Turkish origin Ilkay Gundogan has got the nod for City.

Gundogan will make his 37th appearance for the Citizens this season today.

Gundogan and Soyuncu are among four ethnic Turkish players in the Premier League.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil and Crystal Palace striker Cenk Tosun are the other two.

Both players were born in Germany like Gundogan however, Tosun represents Turkey at international level.

Soyuncu meanwhile, was born in Turkey.

Leicester City confirmed lineups:

Manchester City confirmed lineups: