Leicester City winger future up in the air after Brendan Rodgers comment

Leicester City winger Cengiz Under is playing for his Premier League future as the club will assess his future at the end of the season.

Under is on a season-long loan from Roma but does want to make the switch permanent according to the Leicester Mercury.

READ: Arsenal & Chelsea interested in Turkey U21 wonderkid but face competition from Europe

Per the source, the Turkey international has until the end of the season to impress head coach Brendan Rodgers who said the Foxes ‘will see where we’re at’ at the end of the campaign.

Under has made 12 appearances for City in a season disrupted by injuries.

The 24-year-old has not featured in Leciester’s last five fixtures.

Rodgers did, however, reveal that he feels Under has shown progress adapting to the league and that there is ‘no doubting’ his talent.

“I think it’s been a period of adaptation,” Rodgers said on Under. “Coming into the Premier League, it’s not easy. If you come in from any of the top European leagues, it’s totally different. It takes you a period to adapt to the intensity of the game, the physicality of the game. You’ve seen lots of players at other clubs where it’s been tough because of the demand. There’s no doubting the talent.”

Under is one of two Turkey international players at Leicester along with Caglar Soyuncu.

Soyuncu also struggled in his first season at the club before becoming a star player last season after filling the void left by Harry Maguire when he joined Manchester United.

Leicester will face Southampton next in the Premier League on Saturday.