Lewandowski Dilemma: Turkish Giants Move for Barcelona Star Amid €50m Turkish Offer

Robert Lewandowski’s storied career at the Camp Nou could be reaching its final chapter, as a bidding war erupts in Turkey for the Polish icon’s signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

With the 37-year-old’s contract entering its twilight phase, Spanish outlet SPORT reports that two of the Turkish Super Lig’s heavyweights have already made formal contact with the striker’s representatives. While Barcelona is reportedly considering a short-term extension, any offer from the Catalan giants is expected to be financially “modest” compared to the staggering packages arriving from abroad.

The €50 Million “Black Eagles” Proposal

Beşiktaş has emerged as the frontrunner in the race, reportedly placing a massive financial incentive on the table to lure the veteran forward to Istanbul. The “Black Eagles” are said to have offered a deal that would see Lewandowski earn a total of €50 million over two seasons.

The breakdown of the proposal is eye-watering for a player in the latter stages of his career:

Signing Bonus: €10 million (payable upon joining as a free agent).

Annual Salary: €20 million net per season.

Contract Length: Two years.

Fenerbahçe is also reportedly in the mix, though Beşiktaş’s aggressive opening gambit has set a high bar for the negotiations.

Global Interest: MLS and Serie A

Turkey isn’t the only destination vying for the striker’s attention. In the United States, Chicago Fire has explored the possibility of bringing Lewandowski to Major League Soccer as a marquee Designated Player. Meanwhile, several unnamed clubs in Serie A are believed to be monitoring the situation, offering the Pole a chance to maintain his status in one of Europe’s “Big Five” leagues.

The Hansi Flick Factor

Despite the lucrative sirens calling from Turkey and the US, the final decision may rest on a face-to-face meeting with Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick. The two shared a historically successful period at Bayern Munich, and their upcoming discussions are expected to determine if Lewandowski still has a pivotal role to play in Flick’s tactical vision for the 2026/27 campaign.

If Barcelona adheres to their rumored policy of offering only a low-wage, one-year extension, the lure of a final massive payday in Istanbul may prove too significant to ignore.