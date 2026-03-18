Liverpool and Galatasaray Reveal Confirmed Lineups for High-Stakes Anfield Decider

The tactical battle lines have been drawn at Anfield as both Arne Slot and Okan Buruk revealed their starting elevens for tonight’s pivotal Champions League Round of 16 second leg.

Trailing 1-0 on aggregate, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opted for a bold approach, making four changes from the side that was held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The headline news for the Reds is the return of Jeremie Frimpong at right-back, a move that allows Dominik Szoboszlai to push further forward into an attacking midfield role.

Slot Shuffles the Deck

The Dutch manager has reinforced his spine by recalling Ibrahima Konaté to partner Virgil van Dijk, while Alisson Becker returns to the European stage after missing the first leg in Istanbul. Further forward, the Reds look particularly dangerous with Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike rejoining the starting XI to provide the clinical edge missing in Turkey.

Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike.

Substitutes: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Robertson, Nyoni, Nallo, Ngumoha, Morrison.

Galatasaray Defensive Reshuffle

For the visitors, Okan Buruk has been forced into two changes from the lineup that secured a narrow victory last week. With defensive anchor Davinson Sánchez serving a suspension, Buruk has turned to Sacha Boey to bolster the backline.

In a further tactical tweak, Roland Sallai earns a start on the flank as “Cimbom” look to utilize their pace on the counter-attack to protect their slender lead. The Turkish side remains a significant threat through the middle, led by the prolific Victor Osimhen, who has already netted seven times in the competition this term.

Galatasaray Starting XI: Uğurcan; Boey, Singo, Bardakcı, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Sallai, Sara, Yılmaz; Osimhen.

Substitutes: Günay, Batuhan, Icardi, Sané, Yunus, Eren, İlkay, Ahmed, Asprilla, Kaan, Gökdeniz, Lang.

The Task at Hand

With a €5 million bonus reportedly on the line for the Galatasaray squad and a quarter-final spot at stake, the atmosphere at Anfield is expected to be electric. Liverpool must secure a victory to avoid a second consecutive Round of 16 exit, while Galatasaray aim to make history by reaching the final eight for the first time in over a decade.