Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak opens up about transfer stance, Reds have £18m option

Ozan Kabak joined Liverpool on loan from Schalke 04 in January and quickly broke into the first team making nine Premier League starts and 14 appearances in all competitions.

Kabak missed the last few games and will not feature in the last game of the season due to a muscle injury but he hopes that his performances won over head coach Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds do have an £18m buy option to keep Kabak on a permanent move.

There has been speculation over whether Liverpool will pull the trigger or give up their clause to sign the young defender.

Kabak admitted that even he does not know what decision the club will make but he undermined that he does want to stay.

“It’s Liverpool. Of course I want to stay,” he told The Times. “These five months have been very valuable for my career, my personality. I have met with very good people, very good footballers.

“I have worked with a manager like Jurgen. Now I have a lot of experience with these stars. I would say they are stars. There are a lot of stars on our team. Even to train with them makes you better.

“You progress with your game even in training. Yes, these five months have been very good for me, I think, regardless of whether I stay or not.”

He continued: “Jurgen has not said anything yet (about my future). We don’t speak about this topic so far.

“This is a huge club. I am very proud to wear this jersey so far. Every moment, every single minute, I am proud.

“We will see what is going to happen next season, but whatever it is I have really enjoyed it and appreciate what everyone has done for me.”

Considering Schalke got relegated it is likely that Kabak will leave the Bundesliga club this summer whether it is to Liverpool or another club.

The 20-year-old has been called up to the Turkey national team squad and is likely to star for the Crescent Stars at Euro 2020 this summer if he is fit.

Despite his young age Kabak has already played for Galatasaray, Stuttgart, Schalke and Liverpool. The centre-back back also has a wealth of Champions League and international football experience.