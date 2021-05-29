Liverpool in talks with AC Milan star attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu

Liverpool have opened talks with AC Milan star attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu according to Calciomercato.

Per the source, the Reds are in negotiations with Calhanoglu’s agent over a move which would see him join as a free agent.

The Turkey international is out of contract this summer and has yet to sign a new deal with the Serie A outfit.

The report claims that Liverpool could face competition from Juventus who are also interested in the attacking midfielder.

Calhanoglu had an impressive season at AC Milan scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists in 43 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

The 26-year-old has played in the Bundesliga and Seria A but has yet to play in the Premier League before.

Calhanoglu will be part of the Turkey national team setup at Euro 2020 this summer. He has been called up to the squad and is likely to start.

The AC Milan ace is a versatile player who can play on either wing and in a central attacking midfield role.

Despite being a Turkey international player Calhanoglu was born and raised in Germany – his family are of Turkish origin.