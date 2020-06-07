Liverpool stay Van Dijk is best defender in Premier League but Caglar Soyuncu is second says Man City star

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gunodgan has revealed who thinks are the best defenders in the Premier League.

Gundogan believes that Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been the best defender this season but that Leicester City ace Caglar Soyuncu has been second.

Interestingly enough he did not name any Man City defenders.

Gundogan told the Fanatik newspaper that he has been very impressed with Soyuncu this season and that he hopes to see him continue improving.

“This season after Virgin van Vijk Caglar Soyuncu has been the best defender in the Premier League,” Gundogan told Fanatik.

“We know each other well and have played against each other several times now.

“He’s a really good kid, I really like him. He has a great understanding of the game and has been fantastic for both Leicester and the Turkey national team.

“God willing he will continue to improve.”

Gundogan is also of Turkish origin but represents Germany at international level.

In total there are four ethnic Turks in the Premier League, Gundogan, Mesut Ozil, Soyuncu and Cenk Tosun.

Tosun, Gundogan and Ozil were born in Germany. Ozil also represented Germany but Tosun plays for Turkey.

Soyuncu is the only player born in Turkey to currently play in the Premier League.

The Premier League is set to return to action on 17 June after a length break following the coronavirus disruptions.