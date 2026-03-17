Liverpool vs Galatasaray Preview – Reds Seek European Redemption Against In-Form Lions

The famous floodlights of Anfield will shine on a high-stakes continental crossroads this Wednesday as Liverpool attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Galatasaray in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg.

For manager Arne Slot, the fixture carries significant weight. His 100th game in charge of the Reds ended in a frustrating defeat in Istanbul last week, courtesy of an early Mario Lemina strike. Now, with the pressure mounting following a string of inconsistent domestic results, Slot is banking on the “Anfield factor” to propel his side into the quarter-finals.

The Stats: History vs. Recent Form

Liverpool find themselves in familiar territory, having successfully progressed in nine out of 13 European ties after losing the away first leg 1-0. Their home record is formidable, with 15 wins in their last 19 UEFA matches at Anfield. Furthermore, the Reds have a dominant historical edge over Turkish visitors, winning five of their last six such encounters and keeping five clean sheets.

However, Galatasaray arrive with their own momentum. The “Cimbom” are closing in on their first quarter-final berth since 2013 and have a high success rate (14 of 17) in progressing after winning a first leg at home. While their away record in England is historically poor—with just one win in 12 trips—they can take immense confidence from having already shut out Liverpool twice this season.

Team News: Recalls Expected for the Reds

Arne Slot is expected to shuffle his deck after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

Returns: Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, and Ibrahima Konaté are all tipped to return to the starting XI after being rested over the weekend.

The Injury List: The Reds remain without club-record signing Alexander Isak, along with Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley, and Giovanni Leoni.

Tactical Watch: Dominik Szoboszlai, the club’s leading scorer in the competition this term, is expected to pull the strings in the “number 10” role, likely supported by Florian Wirtz and Salah on the flanks.

Galatasaray: Defensive Reshuffle

Okan Buruk’s side enters the match on a high after a 3-0 domestic win over İstanbul Başakşehir, extending their lead at the top of the Süper Lig to seven points.

Suspensions: The visitors will be without key defender Davinson Sánchez, who is suspended. Abdulkerim Bardakcı and Ismail Jakobs are expected to step into the backline.

The Goal Threat: All eyes will be on Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker has been in scintillating form, netting 19 goals this season, including seven in the Champions League. He is expected to lead a dangerous frontline featuring Barış Alper Yılmaz and Noa Lang.

Slot’s Rallying Cry

Speaking ahead of the clash, Slot remained defiant despite winning only one of his last four matches. “I am 100% sure we can do better,” Slot stated, calling for the home crowd to replicate the intense, hostile atmosphere his players faced in Turkey. With a quarter-final spot and a significant financial windfall on the line, the stage is set for a classic European night.

Possible Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike.

Possible Galatasaray XI: Çakır; Sallai, Singo, Bardakcı, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yılmaz, Sara, Lang; Osimhen.