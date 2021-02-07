Liverpool vs Man City Confirmed Lineups – Ozan Kabak makes bench, Ilkay Gundogan starts

Liverpool take on Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ozan Kabak has been included in the matchday squad for the first time since making his move from Schalke 04 in January.

Kabak joined the Reds on loan until the end of the season.

The Turkey international will not start today but could make his debut against City as he has been included on the bench.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made four changes from midweek.

Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Sadio Mane return to the starting line-up and Curtis Jones replaces James Milner.

⭐️ TEAM NEWS ⭐️ The Reds to face @ManCity 👊🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2021

Kabak would be the sole Turkey international player to feature if he does play today but he will be joined by Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan is an ethnic Turk but was born in Germany and represents the German national team.

The midfielder starts for the Citizens today.

City boss Pep Guardiola has made two changes to the side that beat Burnley midweek.

Phil Foden and Oleks Zinchenko both start replacing Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus who drop to the bench.

City will be without Kyle Walker who is not full fit.