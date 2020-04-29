Liverpool winger reacts to Caglar Soyuncu’s new look

Caglar Soyuncu shared a post on Instagram to celebrate 23 April national sovereignty and children’s day in Turkey.

It was not the content of the video which stood out, instead, it was Soyuncu’s new look.

Many of us haven’t been to a barber for weeks now due to the lockdown amid cornavirus disruptions.

It appears that the situation is no different for Soyuncu.

It was not his hair but his facial hair which really stood out. Cags is definitely sporting more facial hair.

And Xherdan Shaqiri was among the first to notice it.

The Liverpool winger described Soyuncu as being a ‘model’.

‘Model abi’ means model brother in Turkish.

This is how Soyuncu looked at the start of lockdown back on 20 March.

As you can see there is a lot less facial hair.

I wonder what he will look like by the end of lockdown?

