Lukas Podolski reveals what he thinks about Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Lukas Podolski spoke frankly about his former teammate Mesut Ozil in an interview with Sky Sports.

Podolski revealed that in his opinion Ozil is still a ‘great player’ and that it is not even up for debate.

Ozil has won three FA Cups with Arsenal and made 254 appearances for the club but he struggled earlier this season.

That was mainly due to former manager Unai Emery not playing the playmaker of Turkish origin.

Podolski revealed that he thinks Mikel Arteta is a much better fit for Ozil than Emery was and that if they work together there is a lot that can be achieved.

He told Sky Sports of a man he savoured global glory alongside in 2014: “There is no discussion for me, he is a great player.

“Sometimes there is a problem with a coach or there could be an injury, things that happen in football and you have to deal with this situation sometimes.

“I think it’s a better fit than before (Ozil and Arteta). They have played together and know each other. Ozil is back on the pitch and the games I have seen he is doing much better than with the former coach.

“Sometimes you have a coach and you cannot deal with him. He can have a different view of football. Arteta is back at Arsenal and you see the team is much more organised, more fight and discipline.

“I hope they can build a good team for the next couple of years. They can do it but they have to work together.”

Podolski currently plays in Turkey for Antalyaspor who are 11th in the Super Lig table.

The Turkish top tier is however, suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

The former Germany international has two goals in seven appearances for Antalyaspor since joining from Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe in January.