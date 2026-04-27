“Malicious Intent”: Galatasaray Launch Scathing Attack on Officiating Despite Derby Triumph

Galatasaray has released an extraordinary statement condemning the standard of refereeing in Turkish football, even as the club celebrates a dominant 3-0 victory over Fenerbahçe in Sunday’s Intercontinental Derby.

Despite a masterclass on the pitch that saw Victor Osimhen and Barış Alper Yılmaz secure three points at RAMS Park, the Lions’ board expressed “deep concern” over what they described as a “malicious and biased” approach by the match officials. The statement, published late Monday, claims that a series of controversial decisions were designed to “manipulate the course of the title race.”

A Bitter Victory

While the scoreline suggested a comfortable evening for the hosts, the match was marred by several flashpoints. Galatasaray was particularly incensed by a disallowed goal in the first half and a perceived lack of disciplinary action against several heavy challenges from Fenerbahçe players.

The club’s hierarchy took aim at the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, suggesting that the “malice” of the officials was evident in the time taken to review key incidents involving Galatasaray’s attackers.

“A victory on the pitch does not blind us to the injustice occurring behind the scenes,” the statement read. “We witnessed a performance from the officiating crew that was not just incompetent, but fueled by malicious intent to obstruct our progress.”

Tensions Boiling Over

The outburst comes during one of the most tightly contested Süper Lig seasons in recent memory. With Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe locked in a high-stakes battle for the championship, every whistle is being scrutinized under a microscope.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has faced mounting pressure throughout the 2025/26 campaign to reform the Central Referee Committee (MHK). Galatasaray’s latest broadside is seen as a tactical move to demand “foreign VAR officials” for the remaining weeks of the season—a topic that has caused significant debate among the league’s “Big Four.”

The Aftermath

Fenerbahçe has yet to officially respond to the allegations, though sources close to the Yellow Canaries suggest they were equally unhappy with the officiating, particularly regarding the penalty call that led to Galatasaray’s second goal.

As the league enters its final stretch, the “referee crisis” threatens to overshadow the elite football being played by stars like Osimhen and Edin Džeko. For Galatasaray, the message is clear: they will not stay silent, even when they are winning.