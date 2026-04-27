National Anxiety: Turkey Fret Over Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Real Madrid Star Arda Güler Fitness Ahead of Crucial Summer

Turkey is facing a nervous countdown to the 2026 World Cup as medical reports confirm injury setbacks for the national team’s two most vital creative pillars: captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Real Madrid’s Arda Güler.

The “Crescent-Stars” are in a race against time to get their star duo match-ready for the tournament in North America. With both players sidelined during the final stretch of the European club season, manager Vincenzo Montella is reportedly “fretting” over a tactical blueprint that relies heavily on their combined vision.

Çalhanoğlu’s Cup Final Doubt

The most immediate blow fell in Milan. Inter confirmed on Monday that Hakan Çalhanoğlu has suffered a muscular strain in his left leg. The timing is particularly cruel, as it places him in serious doubt for the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 13.

The 32-year-old playmaker has been in sensational form this term, recording 12 goals and seven assists across all competitions. However, his second half of the season has been plagued by physical issues. Inter’s medical staff are reportedly wary of rushing him back, knowing that a premature return could lead to a long-term layoff that would rule him out of the World Cup entirely.

The “Golden Boy” Setback

The concern in Istanbul is doubled by the status of Arda Güler. The Real Madrid prodigy, who has become the face of Turkey’s new generation, is currently rehabbing a muscle injury.

While Güler has shown incredible resilience during his time in Madrid, the repetitive nature of his minor injuries has caused alarm. For Turkey, Güler isn’t just a winger; he is the “X-factor” whose unpredictability is essential for breaking down low-block defenses. Without him at 100%, the burden of creativity shifts significantly to the rest of the squad.