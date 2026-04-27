“The Final Decision is Onana’s”: Trabzonspor President Issues Transfer Plea for Man United Hero

Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan has publicly called for André Onana to make his move to Turkey permanent, following a breathtaking display in the Turkish Cup that cemented the Cameroon international’s legendary status in the Black Sea region.

Onana, currently on a season-long loan from Manchester United, became an instant icon on Thursday night after a miraculous performance in the quarter-final shootout against Samsunspor. The 30-year-old goalkeeper saved three consecutive penalties, single-handedly propelling Trabzonspor into the semi-finals and sparking wild celebrations at the Papara Park.

The President’s Message

Speaking to NTV Spor shortly after the final whistle, a visibly impressed Ertuğrul Doğan did not hide his desire to keep the United loanee beyond the current campaign.

“Onana’s career is already established. We like him. I’ve said this before. He has a certain plan for his career. If the conditions are right, we want him to stay. The final decision will be Onana’s,” Doğan stated.

The plea comes as Onana rediscovers the world-class form that once made him the most expensive goalkeeper in Manchester United’s history. After a difficult period at Old Trafford under former manager Ruben Amorim, the move to Turkey has revitalized his career, with the stopper starting all 26 league games and helping Trabzonspor maintain their push for a top-three finish in the Süper Lig.

A Calculated Financial Move?

While Onana’s transfer rights still belong to Manchester United—who paid £47.2 million for his services in 2023—Trabzonspor are reportedly exploring a permanent deal.

Insiders suggest that Turkey’s advantageous tax regulations for professional athletes could allow the club to match the lucrative wages Onana received in England, despite the significant transfer fee United would demand.

The Asking Price: Reports indicate Manchester United may be willing to negotiate in the region of €45–50 million, though some suggest they could accept lower to facilitate the permanent rise of current number one Senne Lammens.

The Performance: Beyond the cup heroics, Onana has kept six clean sheets in the league this season, earning rave reviews from the Turkish press for his “calmness under pressure” and “elite distribution.”