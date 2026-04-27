Man United Plot Move for Brighton Sensation Ferdi Kadıoğlu

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a summer swoop for Brighton’s breakout star Ferdi Kadıoğlu, with Sporting Director Dan Ashworth identifying the Turkish international as the primary successor to Luke Shaw.

According to latest reports from Sporx, the Red Devils are ready to open negotiations for the 26-year-old at the end of the current campaign. With Shaw entering the final 18 months of his contract and ongoing fitness concerns surrounding the left-back position, United management have prioritized Kadıoğlu as a transformational “modern full-back” who can thrive in Michael Carrick’s system.

Ashworth’s Top Target

The move carries significant weight as it is reportedly being driven by Dan Ashworth, who has closely monitored Kadıoğlu’s development since his time at Fenerbahçe. Brighton are believed to value their prized asset at approximately €50 million (£42m), a figure that reflects his status as one of the most efficient and versatile creators in the Premier League.

Kadıoğlu’s performance in Brighton’s 3-1 victory over Chelsea this week served as the ultimate audition. Not only did he score a searing 20-yard drive, but his ability to transition from defense to attack provided the blueprint for exactly what Manchester United have lacked in their recent domestic struggles.

The Demand for Elite Versatility

Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler has been open about the demands placed on his star man, emphasizing that Kadıoğlu’s physicality is the engine behind their top-four push.

“He has the quality and also the physicality that he can attack a lot, that he can run in a high speed distance,” Hürzeler told The Argus. “He wants to create this dynamic from behind… that is what we demand from our full-backs.”

For Manchester United, securing a player who can seamlessly operate as a left-back, right-back, or even an inverted midfielder is seen as a tactical masterstroke. His 86% pass completion rate and relentless work rate have already proven he can handle the “high defensive line” Carrick intends to implement long-term.

A Summer of Transitions

The pursuit of Kadıoğlu signals a clear shift in United’s recruitment strategy under the INEOS regime. By targeting proven Premier League performers who are entering their prime, the club aims to avoid the developmental risks associated with previous high-cost imports.

The Turkey Connection: United may use their existing relationship with goalkeeper Altay Bayındır to help facilitate the move, as the two were key teammates during their successful stint at Fenerbahçe.

World Cup Momentum: Kadıoğlu is already making waves on the international stage, recently scoring the winner in Turkey’s World Cup qualifier against Romania.

As Brighton continues their march toward European qualification, Manchester United know they must act swiftly. If Kadıoğlu carries this form into the 2026 World Cup in the United States, his current €50m price tag could very well double, making this summer the final window of opportunity for the Red Devils to secure their man.