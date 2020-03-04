Man City goalkeeper offered to Turkish giants to replace Loris Karius

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has been offered to Besiktas through intermediaries according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the City keeper will not be offered a contract extension by his current club.

Besiktas would be able to sign the experienced shot-stopper on a free transfer.

READ: ‘Three in a row’ – Man City ace Ilkay Gundogan takes to social media following Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa

The Black Eagles board will hold a meeting with head coach Sergen Yalcin to determine whether to push ahead with signing Bravo.

The Black-Whites are on the hunt for a new keeper after ruling out pursuing Liverpool loanee Loris Karius.

Besiktas do not want to use their buy option or keep Karius on loan for an additional season.

Karius has spent the last two seasons on loan at the Istanbul giants.

The Guardian meanwhile, report that MLS outfit New York City could be another potential destination for Bravo.

Bravo joined City from Barcelona in 2016 as first-choice keeper but ended up losing his place to Willy Caballero.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper has played second fiddle to Ederson for most of the current season.