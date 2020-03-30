Ilkay Gundogan reveals whether Liverpool should be given Premier League title amid coronavirus disruptions

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed whether he thinks Liverpool should be awarded the Premier League title.

Football in England suspended until at least 30 April, the Reds have a 25-point lead over reigning champions City and were two wins from a first top-flight title in 30 years until the coronavirus disruptions.

There have been calls for the 2019-20 season to be voided and simply to start again next season.

Gundogan however, believes that Liverpool should be given the trophy if the season is terminated early, Gudogan told German broadcaster ZDF: “For me, that would be OK, yes.”

“You have to be fair as a sportsperson.”

The midfielder of Turkish already has two Premier League titles under his belt for the Manchester-based side.

Premier League club leaders will meet on 3 April to discuss the future of the league according to the BBC.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said on Saturday the 2019-20 campaign could be lost if it cannot be restarted by the end of June.

“If we don’t succeed in restarting, the season will probably be lost,” HE Slovenian said.

He told Italian newspaper La Repubblica: “There is a plan A, B and C.

“The three options are to start again in mid-May, in June or at the end of June.

“There is also the possibility of starting again at the beginning of the next [season], starting the following one later. We will see the best solution for leagues and clubs.”