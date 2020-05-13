Man City star Ilkay Gundogan admits ‘missing’ football on a Saturday afternoon

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that he is starting to miss football.

Gundogan shared a photograph of himself having a solitary workout somewhere in Manchester – which I deduced through his hashtags of workout and Manchester.

Considering the lockdown measures it is unlikely that the midfielder of Turkish origin would be outside for anything other than a workout – as permitted under the guidelines – in his local area – we are not advised to travel.

We have been without football for over a month now with no return date yet to be set.

And it is evidently starting to get to Gundogan who wrote the following message in his caption: “Missing this matchday feeling on a Saturday afternoon.”

The Premier League is currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

There are talks for the league to restart but no decision has yet to be made on a return date.

The Bundesliga will be the first major league to return this weekend.