Man City Star Ilkay Gundogan Makes Frank Statement About His Future, Reveals Where He Would Play

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that he has no plans to leave Manchester City in the immediate future but if he had to only Spain and Italy interest him.

The midfielder of Turkish origin did, however, underline that he feels he is still at a ‘top-level’ and that he does not see any reason why he should leave the Manchester-based side.

Gundogan has been linked with an exit in the past but he appears determined to stay at the club and he does have another three-years remaining on his current deal.

“I don’t see any reason to say that I want to leave Manchester City. I am still at a top level,” he told the kicker meets DAZN podcast.

“We are playing football at an extremely high level and success is always possible here in every season.

“I don’t have a concrete plan. But I would trust myself to play in another league abroad.

“If I were to say I want to leave and continue playing at a high level, only Spain or Italy would be an option for me. Italy is on the up – it has become very tempting again and I hope the stadiums fill up again too.”

Gundogan also spoke frankly about his long term future admitting that he would be interested in a move to the MLS when he is aged 32 to 33.

Considering he is aged 29 that would mean he plans to stay at City for at least another three years.

He added: “It also depends on my form then. When I am 32, 33 and I realise that I can’t keep my level or it is dropping, it will be a stop abroad where you might not play at the highest level and not keep up with Premier League…

“But if I were to say the sporting challenge might not be that high anymore, then things like the US are definitely an alternative, also because of the life there and the other opportunities you have.”

The experienced midfielder has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two EFL Cups and two FA Community Shield trophies at City.

Gundogan has featured regularly this season scoring five goals and providing four assists in 33 appearances for City in all competitions.

The Germany international is one of four ethnic Turkish players in the Super Lig. Like Mesut Ozil and Cenk Tosun he was born in Germany.

Ozil represented Germany at international level while Tosun opted to play for Turkey.

Leicester City defender Soyuncu meanwhile was born in Turkey.