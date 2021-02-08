Man City star makes Superbowl joke to explain Liverpool penalty miss

Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points over second-placed Manchester United.

City are first with a game in hand and could extend their lead to eight-points.

The Citizens are now 10 points ahead of Liverpool who find themselves in 4th place.

Ilkay Gundogan was the star of the show for City but he could easily have been the villain as he missed a penalty to put his side ahead.

The midfielder of Turkish origin blasted the spot-kick over the bar and later joked about it on his official Twitter account saying that he got mixed up with American Football as the Superbowl was on a few hours after the game.

When they tell you it's #SuperBowl and a Field Goal is worth 3 points… 🏈🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/x8hY6fiEMK — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) February 7, 2021

Gundogan did go on to put on an impressive display and was rewarded for his work with a brace taking his season tally to 11 goals and two assists in 24 appearances.

He also congratulated his teammates following the victory over the reigning Premier League champions with the following tweet.

What a performance, what a night – what a victory at Anfield 🔥🎱 Very proud of the boys! 💙💙💙 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/skldyhzbzA — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) February 7, 2021

City take on Swansea next in the FA Cup before Saturday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham.