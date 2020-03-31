Man City star Ilkay Gundogan reveals his ‘two essentials’ during coronavirus lockdown

Like the rest of us all Premier League players are currently on lockdown in the UK.

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has revealed what his two self-isolation essentials.

The midfielder of Turkish origin simply cannot do without his coffee and mobile phone to make Facetime calls.

Gundogan uploaded a video on his official Instagram channel where he described his quarantine schedule.

I’m sure a lot of us can relate to video calling and Netflix. Gundogan did not reveal what coffee he is enjoying but it looks like an espresso.

With all of us being advised to stay at home and practice social distancing it can get pretty lonely if you aren’t living with family or friends.

Gundogan does not have a partner and his family are in Germany and Turkey so the only method of communication he has right now is the phone.

Facetime and video calling gives the advantage of being able to see each other face to face which is as close we can really get to social interaction right now.