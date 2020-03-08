Man City star Ilkay Gundogan starts in derby clash against Man United

Manchester City take on rivals Manchester United in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League.

Midfielder of Turkish origin Ilkay Gundogan starts for City today.

The 29-year-old returns to the starting lineup after playing just 11 minutes in the last Premier League game against West Ham.

In total Gundogan has five goals and five assists in 39 appearances for City in all competitions this season.

Gundogan will be joined by Silva and Rodri in a three-man midfield. With Foden, Aguero and Sterling leading the attack.

The defence will be comprised of Cancelo, Otamendia, Fernandinho, Zinchenko and Rodrigo.

Gundogan remains the only player of Turkish origin to have started a Manchester derby game.

City will be without Aymeric Laporte and star attacker Kevin de Bruyne.

Man City confirmed starting lineup:

Manchester United meanwhile have Harry Maguire fit after returning from an ankle problem and he starts as captain.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James also return for the Red Devils.

Below is the full United starting lineup: