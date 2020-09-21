Man City star tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Premier League opener

By
Emre Sarigul
-
NANJING, CHINA - JULY 17: Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City speaks to Ilkay Gundogan during Premier League Asia Trophy - West Ham United v Manchester City on July 17, 2019 in Nanjing, China.(Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images for Premier League)

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Premier League opener against Wolves on Monday at the Molineux Stadium scheduled for a 20:15 kick-off.

The midfielder of Turkish origin is observing a 10-day self-isolation period, City confirmed.

“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery,” Manchester City said in a statement.

The match against Wolves is still expected to go ahead despite Gundogan catching the virus.

Gundogan a regular starter for City in midfield and made 49 appearances in all competitions last season.

The experienced midfielder was also an important player in the treble-winning side the year before.

Gundogan has played twice this season for Germany in the 1-1 draws against Spain and Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

City attacking midfielder Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte recently tested positive for Covid-19 but are now back in training.

The Citizens have a busy schedule with games against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and Leicester City in the league on Sunday.