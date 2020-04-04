Man City star Ilkay Gundogan unveils his project to help people during the coronavirus crisis

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gunodgan has unveiled a project he is supporting in Germany to help people during the coronavirus crisis.

Gundogan revealed on Instagram that he is working with SVG Birgden-Langbroich-Schierwaldenrath on an initiative in the Heinsberg district for people affected by Covid-19.

People in need are provided with a shopping service and ‘thank you’ packages for nursing staff working in intensive care units in the local hospitals.

Due to the lockdown in many countries in Europe and the panic buying in supermarkets, some of the most vulnerable in society have been struggling to get their shopping.

The midfielder of Turkish origin shared a video clip of the work being carried out.

Gundogan – like every other Premier League footballer – is currently on lockdown. Football in the UK is currently suspended as it is in most countries across the world.

As things stand the Premier League has not set a return date and made it clear in their latest statement that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is ‘safe and appropriate to do so’.