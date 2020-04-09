Man City star Ilkay Gunodogan joins fund to support NHS amid coronavirus crisis

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that he has joined the collective initiative among Premier League players to help generate funds for the NHS amid the coronavirus crisis.

Gundogan revealed his support for the campaign on his official Instagram page as a story post.

The initiative named ‘Players Together’ was setup to “help those fighting for us on the NHS frontline.”

The details of the campaign are highlighted in the statement below.

The same statement has been posted by more than 150 top-flight players on social media including fellow footballer of Turkish origin Everton striker Cenk Tosun.

Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil and Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu have yet to put out a statement pledging their support.

Premier League clubs previously said they would discuss the possibility of players taking a 30 percent wage cut in order to protect jobs.

The league is currently postponed indefinitely because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Gundogan is currently in self-isolation at home in Manchester.