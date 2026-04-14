Man United and Tottenham Ready to Battle for Besiktas Star Oh Hyeon-gyu

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are locked in a scouting mission for South Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 24-year-old international has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining Beşiktaş from Belgian outfit KRC Genk during the winter window. Originally signed to bolster the Black Eagles’ squad depth for a fee of €14 million, Oh has exceeded all expectations, exploding into the starting XI as a clinical offensive force.

His impact in Istanbul has been undeniable; the striker has already notched seven goals and two assists in a mere 10 appearances.

When combined with his early-season form in Belgium—where he contributed 10 goals and five assists—Oh has established himself as one of the most prolific South Korean talents currently playing in Europe.

United and Spurs have intensified their interest. While no formal bids have been lodged, scouts from Old Trafford and North London have been tasked with monitoring his development “in particular” as the summer transfer window approaches.

Tottenham may possess a significant “ace in the hole” regarding any potential negotiations. Oh shares a close bond with Spurs icon and captain Son Heung-min.

The legendary South Korean winger reportedly acted as a mentor to Oh during his previous stint at Celtic, and Tottenham officials hope this personal connection could give them the upper hand over the Red Devils.

However, Beşiktaş holds a strong negotiating position. With Oh’s contract running until 2029, the Istanbul giants are in no hurry to part with their star man. The club is reportedly betting on his value skyrocketing even further following the 2026 World Cup this summer, where Oh is expected to play a major role for his country.

Should Manchester United or Tottenham decide to formalize their interest, they will likely need to offer a massive premium over the €14 million Beşiktaş paid just months ago. For now, Oh’s focus remains on a strong finish to the Turkish season, but a high-profile move to the Premier League—and a potential partnership with Son Heung-min—seems increasingly likely.