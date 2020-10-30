Man United consider making five-year offer for AC Milan midfielder

Manchester United could offer AC Milan attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu a five-year contract according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Per the source, United are considering making an offer for Calhanoglu who will be available on a free contract next summer if he does not sign a new deal with the Serie A club.

The 26-year-old has entered the last year on his contract at AC Milan and would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs abroad in January if he does not renew his deal.

Calhanoglu has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past and he would be an affordable option if available for free.

The Turkey international is an attacking midfielder who can also play on the left wing known for being a set-piece specialist.

The attacking midfielder has got off to a good start to the season scoring four goals and providing four assists in eight appearances in all competitions.

AC Milan are currently first in Serie A five games into the 2020-21 season.

Calhanoglu is a Turkey international but was born in Germany so he would have no trouble getting a work permit to play in England if he were to join United.