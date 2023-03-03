Man United forward Mason Greenwood receives transfer offers from Turkey

Manchester United have received transfer offers from Turkey according to Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath.

Per the source, the interested parties want Greenwood on loan.

READ: Besiktas fans throw thousands of toys for children affected by earthquake onto pitch

Manchester United have received loan enquiries for Mason Greenwood from Turkish clubs and clubs with open transfer windows. At present they've not pursued a deal. As per statement when CPS dropped charges they will

'conduct its own process before determining next steps' #MUFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) March 2, 2023

McGrath does not disclose which clubs have made offers for Greenwood.

Fenerbahce were recently linked with Greenwood in the Turkish media.

And they have until 5 March to sign the 21-year-old as the Turkish transfer window was extended following the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria.

The forward recently had criminal charges of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service but the Red Devils released a statement that they would be conducting their own investigation.

A club statement read: “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Greenwood has not returned to training since the charges were dropped and will not do so until United completes that investigation.

The former England international is under contract at United until June 2025 with the option to extend by an additional season.

Greenwood has been with United since six years old and has made 129 appearances for across all competitions, netting 35 goals and providing 12 assists.